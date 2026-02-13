Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Up 11.3% – Here’s Why

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.77 and last traded at GBX 7.68. Approximately 4,185,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,939,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Monday, January 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAR
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Down 1.3%
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferro-Alloy Resources
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.