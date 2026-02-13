Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $9.07. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $8.6071, with a volume of 25,086 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paladin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.05 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paladin Energy had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paladin Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia?based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company’s securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin’s flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

