Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Decreases By 46.8%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 144,580 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the January 15th total of 271,662 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,415 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 2.2%

USD traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $55.27. 702,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,107. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. It also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

