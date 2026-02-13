Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 46.1% in January

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,358 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 84,116 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ZTR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.89. 373,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,022. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Total Return Fund

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7,620.7% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 1,442,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,772 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital increased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,197,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 656,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,101,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 33,822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 42,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund, Inc (NYSE: ZTR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high total return with moderate income. The fund, which began operations in 2005, trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. ZTR offers investors access to a diversified mix of fixed-income and equity opportunities within a single vehicle.

To pursue its stated objective, the fund typically allocates across a broad range of asset classes, including corporate debt securities, high-yield bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks, common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

