Global X Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRVH) Short Interest Up 247.3% in January

Global X Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 653 shares, an increase of 247.3% from the January 15th total of 188 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 439 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 439 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

IRVH remained flat at $20.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. Global X Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Get Global X Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Global X Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About Global X Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF (IRVH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against inflation and interest rate risks. The fund holds US TIPS and over-the-counter interest rate options. IRVH was launched on Jul 5, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Interest Rate Volatility & Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.