iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,181,553 shares, a growth of 279.8% from the January 15th total of 1,364,439 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,792,094 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian equity market.

