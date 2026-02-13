American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 915 shares, an increase of 269.0% from the January 15th total of 248 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA AHYB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from American Century Select High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Company Profile
The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
