American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 915 shares, an increase of 269.0% from the January 15th total of 248 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AHYB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from American Century Select High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Select High Yield ETF

American Century Select High Yield ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in American Century Select High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Select High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 10,352.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000.

The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

