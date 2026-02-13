Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,996,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 4,048,217 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $21.12.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $3,568,818.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,824.64. This trade represents a 46.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $4,057,092.16. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,800,598 shares of company stock worth $50,974,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 264.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

