Short Interest in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Expands By 81.8%

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,913 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the January 15th total of 6,552 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.18% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA APIE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. 59,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index. APIE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

