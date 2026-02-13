Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $231.68 and last traded at $231.0350, with a volume of 757229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.61.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.