Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as £106.55 and last traded at £106.80, with a volume of 387058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £113.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLTR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £223 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £224.60.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 7.9%

About Flutter Entertainment

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £144.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of £176.22. The stock has a market cap of £16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.