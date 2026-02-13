abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,128,191 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 1,174,896 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,824,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,824,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 243.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,966,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,392 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 65,521.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 696,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after buying an additional 695,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after buying an additional 578,217 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,916,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 250.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 506,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 362,296 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. CPI provided significant support to precious metals, helping silver recover after recent weakness — a macro catalyst likely helping SIVR.

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary shows price gains for gold and silver ahead of U.S. CPI, indicating short?term buying interest into the data — supportive for silver ETFs like SIVR.

Positive Sentiment: Physical silver inventories have plunged, signaling tightness in the physical market and upward price pressure that benefits bullion-backed ETFs.

Positive Sentiment: A former bullion?bank executive said the recent ~10.5% silver drop was structural liquidation rather than manipulation — an interpretation that may reduce regulatory/manipulation fears and support a technical rebound.

Neutral Sentiment: Silver price forecasts show the metal stabilizing after recent plunges but still testing key resistance levels — technical outlook is mixed and dependent on macro flows.

Neutral Sentiment: Modest price pressure from a broader uptick in risk appetite is placing offsetting forces on safe?haven metals; this could limit a sustained rally in SIVR.

Negative Sentiment: Recent rapid sell?offs (including single?day drops of ~9–10%) highlight elevated volatility and forced liquidations — a key risk that could quickly reverse gains in SIVR.

Negative Sentiment: Coverage documents abrupt, unexplained sell?offs in gold and silver earlier this week — continued headline volatility could pressure SIVR if selling resumes.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 3.0%

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

SIVR traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. 4,109,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

(Get Free Report)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

