Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,449 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the January 15th total of 2,506 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF alerts:

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SAGP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $36.21. 6,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.79. Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $36.36.

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (SAGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in various global stocks engaged in lobbying activities with the US federal government. SAGP was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.