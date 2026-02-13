Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading 8.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 382,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 169,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

(Get Free Report)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply. VanadiumCorp also holds a strategic vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.