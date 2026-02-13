Atria Investments Inc Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,491 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $3,528,361,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,971,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comcast by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,187,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,614 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,166,154,000 after buying an additional 4,231,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

