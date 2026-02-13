Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Solstice Advanced Mat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $78.03 on Friday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

Key Headlines Impacting Solstice Advanced Mat

Here are the key news stories impacting Solstice Advanced Mat this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared Solstice’s first quarterly dividend of $0.075/share (record Feb 24; pay Mar 10), a new shareholder-return policy that attracted income-focused and yield-seeking buyers. Dividend Announcement

Board declared Solstice’s first quarterly dividend of $0.075/share (record Feb 24; pay Mar 10), a new shareholder-return policy that attracted income-focused and yield-seeking buyers. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat: Net sales $987M (+8% YoY) with double?digit growth in Nuclear, Electronic Materials and Refrigerants — signals demand strength in key end markets. Q4 Results

Q4 revenue beat: Net sales $987M (+8% YoY) with double?digit growth in Nuclear, Electronic Materials and Refrigerants — signals demand strength in key end markets. Positive Sentiment: Momentum: shares reached an all-time intraday high as investors bought ahead of the first dividend payment, boosting price and volume. All-Time High Story

Momentum: shares reached an all-time intraday high as investors bought ahead of the first dividend payment, boosting price and volume. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance for FY?2026 was given as $3.9–$4.1B, roughly in line with consensus — supportive for sales outlook but not a catalyst alone. Guidance Details

Revenue guidance for FY?2026 was given as $3.9–$4.1B, roughly in line with consensus — supportive for sales outlook but not a catalyst alone. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed expectations: reported $0.26 vs. consensus ~$0.40, raising near-term profitability concerns despite revenue growth. Earnings Summary

Q4 EPS missed expectations: reported $0.26 vs. consensus ~$0.40, raising near-term profitability concerns despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance (Adjusted EPS $2.45–$2.75) is below consensus (~$2.93), which may limit upside and explains caution among some analysts. Guidance & Outlook

FY?2026 EPS guidance (Adjusted EPS $2.45–$2.75) is below consensus (~$2.93), which may limit upside and explains caution among some analysts. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $65 but maintained a “neutral” rating — the target sits well below the current market price, signaling analyst caution and potential downside risk. Analyst Note

Institutional Trading of Solstice Advanced Mat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter valued at $63,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth $55,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $49,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $42,378,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $23,599,000.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.