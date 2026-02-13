Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook for TSE:TVK FY2026 Earnings

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TerraVest Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $184.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.08.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$134.78 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of C$100.31 and a one year high of C$176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$144.29.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$408.35 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 6.97%.

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.