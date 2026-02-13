South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

South32 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals.

