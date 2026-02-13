Kaia Price Tops $0.0570 (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Kaia has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Kaia token can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $355.83 million and $13.40 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kaia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.12 or 0.99418497 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia Token Profile

Kaia’s genesis date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 6,243,063,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,242,983,216 tokens. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 6,242,823,001.074036 with 6,242,822,991.514679 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.05770801 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $11,083,979.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.