NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7,575.77 and last traded at $7,534.4380. Approximately 27,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 30,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,096.16.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,279.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7,571.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,713.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $139.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,000. The trade was a 36.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 920 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in NVR by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

