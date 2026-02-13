Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $36.3350, with a volume of 327742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -184.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,002,041.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 268,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,455 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.