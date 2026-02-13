ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

ThyssenKrupp Price Performance

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 17,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

