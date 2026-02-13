BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 64249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
BB Seguridade Participacoes Price Performance
BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 87.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile
BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.
The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).
