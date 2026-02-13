Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 817,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 250,047 shares.The stock last traded at $39.07 and had previously closed at $38.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 30th. CJS Securities upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.