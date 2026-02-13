K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 165,169 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 292,643 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 241.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 241.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

OTCMKTS:KPLUF traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. 88 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based specialty chemicals and fertilizer company with a primary focus on the extraction and production of potash and salt. The company traces its origins back to the late 19th century, when potassium mining began in the Werra district of central Germany. Today, K+S operates as an independent publicly traded enterprise, leveraging decades of experience in mineral resources to serve agricultural and industrial markets worldwide.

The company’s core business activities include the mining, processing and marketing of potash and magnesium products for use in crop nutrition, as well as the sale of salt for de-icing, water treatment and industrial applications.

