Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. 219,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £223 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £224.60.
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
