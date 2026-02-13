Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 5,245 shares.The stock last traded at $22.6250 and had previously closed at $21.76.

CCEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reduced their price target on Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

