Ethereum Classic Hits 1-Day Volume of $78.56 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $78.56 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $8.80 or 0.00011919 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,823.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.00642914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00502260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.66 or 0.00362565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00077797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,934,625 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

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