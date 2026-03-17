Anoma (XAN) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Anoma (XAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Anoma has traded 65.1% higher against the dollar. Anoma has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Anoma Profile

Anoma launched on September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma. The official website for Anoma is anoma.net.

Anoma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.01033319 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $23,475,673.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoma using one of the exchanges listed above.

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