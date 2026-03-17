Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $956.07 Thousand

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded flat against the dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $81.94 million and $956.07 thousand worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,704,871,014,637 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,681,593,874,218.81920446. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00001064 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

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