Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.13 and last traded at $51.31. Approximately 359,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 292,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

More Sylvamo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sylvamo this week:

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Reported EPS and revenue above some estimates: several outlets and the company press release/slide deck reported quarterly revenue of ~$890M and an EPS figure cited as $1.08, which would top the $1.05 consensus and is presented as a positive beat. Read More.

Reported EPS and revenue above some estimates: several outlets and the company press release/slide deck reported quarterly revenue of ~$890M and an EPS figure cited as $1.08, which would top the $1.05 consensus and is presented as a positive beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Third-party coverage highlighting the beat and better-than-expected revenue/performance metrics (net margin, ROE) that some investors could take as supportive of valuation. Read More.

Third-party coverage highlighting the beat and better-than-expected revenue/performance metrics (net margin, ROE) that some investors could take as supportive of valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company slide deck and investor presentation posted alongside the release — provides detail on segments, cash flow, and management commentary useful for modeling but contains no clear, upbeat guidance. Read More.

Company slide deck and investor presentation posted alongside the release — provides detail on segments, cash flow, and management commentary useful for modeling but contains no clear, upbeat guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/summary takes highlighting management themes (navigating volatile 2026) — helpful context but not a catalyst by itself. Read More.

Analyst/summary takes highlighting management themes (navigating volatile 2026) — helpful context but not a catalyst by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple earnings-call transcripts report an EPS miss (quoted EPS ~$0.825 vs. $1.05 consensus), and call remarks emphasize lower volumes and margin pressure — these takeaways likely triggered the negative market reaction. Read More.

Multiple earnings-call transcripts report an EPS miss (quoted EPS ~$0.825 vs. $1.05 consensus), and call remarks emphasize lower volumes and margin pressure — these takeaways likely triggered the negative market reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional transcripts corroborate the miss and show management warning about 2026 volatility and year-over-year declines in revenue/EPS, increasing investor concern over near-term earnings momentum. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Sylvamo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sylvamo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,610,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.