MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in January

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 166,605 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 96,780 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

MediPharm Labs Price Performance

Shares of MEDIF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,456. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corporation is a Canada-based company focused on the extraction, formulation and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. Through proprietary processes and a GMP-compliant facility in Mississauga, Ontario, the company produces high-purity distillates, isolates and advanced formulations tailored to both medical and adult-use markets.

The company’s core offerings include THC and CBD distillates, crystalline isolates, softgel capsules, oral thin films and sterile injectable products.

