Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 42774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

TWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The firm has a market cap of C$138.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.33.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 119.01%. The business had revenue of C$353.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0199855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets. The business activities of the company include gathering, processing, and transportation relates to raw gas gathering systems, processing plants and pipelines, NGL marketing and Extraction, refined products, and other activities.

