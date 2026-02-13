CP High Yield Trend ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:HYTR)

CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

CP High Yield Trend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYTR opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.25. CP High Yield Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

CP High Yield Trend ETF Company Profile

The CP High Yield Trend ETF (HYTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CP High Yield Trend index. The fund aims to reduce risk by tracking a rules-based quantitative index of US bonds that will toggling between high yield and treasuries based on momentum. HYTR was launched on Jan 21, 2020 and is managed by Counterpoint.

