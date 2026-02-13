Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Lease to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $64.68 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.74. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $679.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale?and?leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

