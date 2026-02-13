American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $137.00 price target on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.48.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $128.92.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

