AMP Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:AMP)

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 143.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.
AMP Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.67.
AMP Company Profile
