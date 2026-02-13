AMP Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:AMP)

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 143.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

AMP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.67.

AMP Company Profile

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust. It also offers financial advice and wealth solutions, including retirement planning, investments, and financing; and home loans, deposit, and transaction accounts.

