Robert Half Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Robert Half has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Robert Half has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Robert Half to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Robert Half Trading Down 6.4%

RHI stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.88.

About Robert Half

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

