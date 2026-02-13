WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.0667.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of WEC opened at $114.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.91%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,870.70. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 131,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

