Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Expedia Group’s conference call:

Expedia outperformed guidance in Q4 with bookings and revenue up ~11%, adjusted EBITDA of $848M and ~4 points of margin expansion, plus $5.7B cash, $3.1B FCF for the year, ongoing buybacks and a 20% dividend increase.

with bookings and revenue up ~11%, adjusted EBITDA of $848M and ~4 points of margin expansion, plus $5.7B cash, $3.1B FCF for the year, ongoing buybacks and a 20% dividend increase. B2B and advertising showed strong momentum — B2B bookings grew ~24% (revenue +24%) and advertising revenue was up ~19%, with product rollouts (video ads) and a Tiqets acquisition to broaden experiences.

— B2B bookings grew ~24% (revenue +24%) and advertising revenue was up ~19%, with product rollouts (video ads) and a Tiqets acquisition to broaden experiences. Management plans to reinvest savings into growth (notably B2B and AI hires), which pressured B2B EBITDA margins (~1 point decline) and could modestly weigh on near-term margin expansion.

Expedia is accelerating AI and product work — sites/apps are ~30% faster, improved checkout and personalization increased attach rates, and the company is experimenting with GenAI integrations to capture upstream trip discovery.

Supply and traveler experience improvements are driving value — lodging properties grew >10% YoY, partner-funded promotions exceeded 30% of bookings, Vrbo Care and servicing upgrades raised self-service and reduced agent wait times.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat one estimate — Zacks reports adjusted Q4 EPS of $3.78 vs. a $3.46 consensus, showing solid year‑over‑year improvement.

Company forecasts 2026 gross bookings and revenue above Street expectations, citing strong demand from business clients — a driver for durable B2B revenue growth.

Management highlighted B2B strength — WSJ notes the B2B segment drove ~11% sales growth in Q4, supporting higher‑margin, recurring revenue opportunities.

Company raised its dividend and touted strong full‑year results in its earnings release, which can support investor confidence and income investors' interest.

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was raised to $15.6B–$16.0B versus a ~$15.3B consensus, implying revenue upside for the year (management forecasted higher full‑year top line).

Q1 revenue guidance was given at ~$3.3B–$3.4B versus a ~$3.4B consensus — essentially in line to slightly below expectations; EPS guidance was not clearly specified in releases, leaving near‑term profit expectations uncertain.

Company released the conference call materials and slide deck for investors to review the details behind results and guidance.

Analyst commentary ahead of/after the print is mixed — some bullish takes (Truist), while comparative writeups and previews debate AI risks versus B2B strength.

Another headline source reported a Q4 EPS miss (MarketBeat showing $3.10 vs. $3.32 consensus), creating conflicting headlines and investor confusion over which measure to use — that ambiguity likely pressured the stock.

Missing/unclear EPS guidance for Q1 and FY left investors with uncertainty on margins and near‑term profitability, amplifying volatility despite the stronger B2B story.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $272.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. HSBC upped their price target on Expedia Group from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.23.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after buying an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $779,275,000 after acquiring an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 372,798 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,933.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 357,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 340,050 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $787,049,000 after buying an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

