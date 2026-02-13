Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for RLI in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RLI from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.00 price target on RLI and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $62.40 on Friday. RLI has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $465.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.43%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in RLI by 1,539.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RLI by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,938,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,005,000 after purchasing an additional 765,344 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of RLI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 24,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in RLI by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 60,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 100,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,440.82. The trade was a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $287,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,225.50. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

More RLI News

Here are the key news stories impacting RLI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Small upward revision for one quarter — Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.61 from $0.59, a minor positive relative to a string of cuts. Zacks Q3 2027 note

Small upward revision for one quarter — Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.61 from $0.59, a minor positive relative to a string of cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a full set of forward estimates (includes FY2028 EPS of $2.51 and a consensus FY estimate reference of $3.08) — useful baseline for modeling but not a catalyst by itself. Zacks full estimates

Zacks published a full set of forward estimates (includes FY2028 EPS of $2.51 and a consensus FY estimate reference of $3.08) — useful baseline for modeling but not a catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Broad downward revisions — Zacks cut several near?term quarter estimates (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.81 from $0.85; Q2 2026 to $0.74 from $0.78; Q3 2026 to $0.55 from $0.58; Q4 2026 to $0.66 from $0.74) and trimmed FY2026 to $2.76 (from $2.94) and FY2027 to $2.70 (from $2.96). Those cuts signal a weaker earnings outlook and likely weigh on the stock. Zacks downward revisions

Broad downward revisions — Zacks cut several near?term quarter estimates (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.81 from $0.85; Q2 2026 to $0.74 from $0.78; Q3 2026 to $0.55 from $0.58; Q4 2026 to $0.66 from $0.74) and trimmed FY2026 to $2.76 (from $2.94) and FY2027 to $2.70 (from $2.96). Those cuts signal a weaker earnings outlook and likely weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance is explicitly bearish — Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on RLI, which can amplify selling pressure and hurt sentiment even after past quarterly beats. Zacks Strong Sell

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.