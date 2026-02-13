Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 10.050-10.850 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Check Point Software Technologies’ conference call:

Check Point is repositioning to lead the AI-era of cybersecurity via four strategic pillars — hybrid mesh, workspace, exposure management, and AI security — and announced targeted acquisitions (Cyclops, Cyada, Lakera) plus the Rotate team to accelerate those capabilities.

Check Point is repositioning to lead the of cybersecurity via four strategic pillars — hybrid mesh, workspace, exposure management, and AI security — and announced targeted acquisitions (Cyclops, Cyada, Lakera) plus the Rotate team to accelerate those capabilities. Solid Q4 and FY results: Q4 revenue of $745M (+6% YoY) , FY revenue $2.725B , subscription revenue up 11%, non?GAAP EPS of $3.40 beat guidance, and a strong balance sheet (~$4.3B cash plus ~$1.8B net from a $2B convertible offering) alongside $425M of buybacks.

Solid Q4 and FY results: Q4 revenue of , FY revenue , subscription revenue up 11%, non?GAAP EPS of beat guidance, and a strong balance sheet (~$4.3B cash plus ~$1.8B net from a $2B convertible offering) alongside $425M of buybacks. 2026 guidance implies modest top?line momentum (revenues guided to $2.83B–$2.95B , midpoint ~6% growth) — management highlighted subscription acceleration but total revenue guidance shows no immediate acceleration, which could disappoint investors.

2026 guidance implies modest top?line momentum (revenues guided to , midpoint ~6% growth) — management highlighted subscription acceleration but total revenue guidance shows no immediate acceleration, which could disappoint investors. Reported EPS outperformance was meaningfully helped by one?time tax items (~ $0.52 in Q4 and ~ $1.90 for the year); excluding those benefits, EPS beats were modest (~$0.08–$0.09).

Reported EPS outperformance was meaningfully helped by one?time tax items (~ in Q4 and ~ for the year); excluding those benefits, EPS beats were modest (~$0.08–$0.09). Near?term margin headwinds: management expects ~1 point gross?margin pressure from higher memory costs in 2026, a potential ~1–1.5 point operating?margin FX headwind if current rates persist, plus ~0.5 point margin dilution from recent acquisitions.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $164.47 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $161.00 and a one year high of $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average is $190.97.

Check Point Software Technologies News Roundup

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Stephens upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

