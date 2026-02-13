io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.59 Million

io.net (IO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. io.net has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and $14.17 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, io.net has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get io.net alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.12 or 0.99418497 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,318,561 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The Reddit community for io.net is https://reddit.com/r/io_net/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 285,318,561.72546875 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.09848655 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $14,855,168.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for io.net Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for io.net and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.