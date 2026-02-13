USDB Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDB token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. USDB has a market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $516.50 thousand worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 24,905,057 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 24,954,913.6397367. The last known price of USDB is 0.99817994 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $485,191.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

