Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.50. 560,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 999,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Up 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.58.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland. The company also explores for nickel, copper, and platinum metals in Northern Ireland. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

