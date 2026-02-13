Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Declines By 74.2%

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,796 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 6,962 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of RXD opened at $8.98 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Get ProShares UltraShort Health Care alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.