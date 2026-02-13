Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Declines By 74.2%

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,796 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 6,962 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ProShares UltraShort Health Care Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of RXD opened at $8.98 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.
ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile
