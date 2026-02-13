Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,216,767,939 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,152,858 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

