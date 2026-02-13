Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.26 and last traded at GBX 0.25. 17,557,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 38,040,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24.

Nuformix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.22.

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It also has an option agreement with Oxilio Ltd. for NXP001 for oncology indications.

