Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Announces Earnings Results

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.49), FiscalAI reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Viking Therapeutics’ conference call:
- Viking completed enrollment in the Phase 3 VANQUISH?1 study ahead of schedule (exceeding the ~4,500 target) and VANQUISH?2 enrollment is nearing completion, advancing the subcutaneous VK2735 registration program.
- The oral VK2735 program reported positive Phase 2 data and the company plans to initiate oral Phase 3 in Q3 2026, expecting a potentially shorter/smaller program by leveraging subcutaneous data.
- Viking ended 2025 with approximately $706 million in cash, cash equivalents and short?term investments and management says that funding is sufficient to reach key upcoming catalysts (maintenance data, Phase 3 readouts, and oral Phase 3 initiation).
- Research and development spend ramped sharply (FY2025 R&D of $345M; Q4 R&D $153.5M), driving a FY2025 net loss of $358.5M and management flagged an expected quarterly cash burn in the range of roughly $60–$90M.
- The company completed enrollment in a maintenance dosing study (results expected in Q3 2026), signed a broad manufacturing/supply agreement with CordenPharma, and appointed a Chief Commercial Officer to advance commercialization plans.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VKTX opened at $30.49 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Here are the key news stories impacting Viking Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company will advance oral VK2735 into a late?stage (Phase 3) obesity program, targeting a 3Q26 start — a key development milestone that materially derisks the asset and increases potential commercial value. Viking Therapeutics plans to advance oral obesity drug to late-stage trial
- Positive Sentiment: Subcutaneous VK2735 VANQUISH program is progressing (VANQUISH?1 enrollment complete; VANQUISH?2 nearing full enrollment) and a VK2735 maintenance dosing study is fully enrolled with data expected in 3Q26 — multiple near?term readouts that could drive valuation upside. Viking Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Positive Sentiment: Company ended the quarter with a strong cash balance (~$706M) and plans an IND filing this quarter for a novel amylin agonist — provides runway to fund multiple programs and supports follow?on development. Viking Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Company outlined dual Phase 3 obesity programs and maintenance regimens in investor materials — strategy clarifies the development path but execution and readouts still lie ahead. Viking Therapeutics outlines dual Phase III obesity programs while advancing oral VK2735 and maintenance regimens
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and management commentary are available; they reiterate program timelines and funding plans — useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts beyond the pipeline news. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Viking reported a wider?than?expected Q4 loss (EPS of ($1.38) vs. consensus ($0.89)), increasing near?term cash burn and highlighting that commercial value depends on successful clinical progression. VKTX Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4, Stock Up on Pipeline Updates
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non?alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.
The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor?beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.
