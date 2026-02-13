Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2026 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

1/30/2026 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/26/2026 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2026 – Wheaton Precious Metals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2026 – Wheaton Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

